LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $193.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

