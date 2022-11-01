LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

