LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SCHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 193,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

