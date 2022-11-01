Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.94. Li Auto shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 152,594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.9% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 788,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 702,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

