Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $16.27 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.61 or 0.31584599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,868,746 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

