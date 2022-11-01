Lido wstETH (WSTETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,336.00

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,698.98 or 0.08271740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $15,336.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.76 or 0.31696938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

