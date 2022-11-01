LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.43.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

