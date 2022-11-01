Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:LMB opened at $8.32 on Friday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.