Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $8.32 on Friday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limbach

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

