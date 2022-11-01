Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 264.96% from the company’s current price.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 424,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,332. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.61.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 382.15%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
