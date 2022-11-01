Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 264.96% from the company’s current price.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 424,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,332. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 382.15%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

