Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

