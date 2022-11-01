Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Livent Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Livent has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Livent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

