LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.