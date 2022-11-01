LL Flooring (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LL Flooring by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

