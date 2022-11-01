Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.25 Per Share

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance
Shares of LOK opened at GBX 963 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The company has a market capitalization of £288.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,909.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 874.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 948.36. Lok’nStore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 674 ($8.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.17).
About Lok’nStore Group
