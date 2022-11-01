Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.25 Per Share

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 963 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The company has a market capitalization of £288.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,909.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 874.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 948.36. Lok’nStore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 674 ($8.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.17).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

