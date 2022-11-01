Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,931,287 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,256,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.20.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.49 and a 200 day moving average of $281.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

