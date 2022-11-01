Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $66.15 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $66,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after buying an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,016,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter.

RBC stock opened at $254.80 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.43.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regal Beloit news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

