Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,170,145 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,170,145 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 8.53% of SEI Investments worth $624,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SEI Investments by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

