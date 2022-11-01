Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,796 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $95,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

