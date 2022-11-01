Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,645 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 954,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $85,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.3% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 237,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.