Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,590 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.94% of Rapid7 worth $75,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rapid7 by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.