Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kellogg worth $31,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

