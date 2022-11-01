Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 224,089 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1,300.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Eagle Materials worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXP stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.