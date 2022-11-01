Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $50,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,869.48 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,813.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,950.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,498.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

