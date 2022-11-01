Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.58 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of AutoNation worth $28,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

