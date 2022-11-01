Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.33 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,434 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

