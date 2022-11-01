Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $45.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

