Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $53.99 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,532.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,147.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.