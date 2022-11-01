Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

