Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,596 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,596 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,012,197 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

