Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

