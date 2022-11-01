Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,646 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,646 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

