Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48,869 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

