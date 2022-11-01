Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells C$14,560.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.28, for a total value of C$14,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,326.96.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.64. 1,103,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,034. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.