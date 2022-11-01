Magic Internet Money Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.63 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

