Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $112,323.00

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $359.54 million and $112,323.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,441.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00041989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00254170 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005618 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $128,766.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.