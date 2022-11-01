MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.44. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

