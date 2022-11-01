Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 6.8 %
TUSK opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
