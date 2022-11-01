Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TUSK opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 500,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 300,092 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

