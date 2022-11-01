Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$753.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.90 million.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MANH opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.