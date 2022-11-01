Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manitex International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 8,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.
Separately, TheStreet cut Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
