Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

