Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

