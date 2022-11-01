Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,785. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

