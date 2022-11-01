Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 647 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 253.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 121.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 108.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 3.7 %

BHP Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 198,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.