Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

