Marco Investment Management LLC Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

