Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Mosaic by 992.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

