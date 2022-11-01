Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.17. 588,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

