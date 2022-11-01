Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,257 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC remained flat at $28.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

