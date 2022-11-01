Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $218.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

