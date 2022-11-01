Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Aflac Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 101,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

